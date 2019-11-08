2 Mississippi men get 15 years each for robbing postman

Two Mississippi men have been sentenced for robbing a postal carrier in 2016.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said in a news release Thursday that a chief U.S. district judge had sentenced 36-year-old Edward Mobley to 15 years and 2½ months and 26-year-old Jerome Benamon to 15 years. A third defendant, 26-year-old Khalil Slayton, pleaded guilty to armed robbery of a postal driver and will be sentenced later.

Evidence shows that the trio carried out the armed robbery at the Porterville, Mississippi, Post Office. The driver fought back after one of the defendants pointed a pistol at his head. The firearm discharged, but no one was hurt.

Hurts says money was taken from the driver and the robbers fled in different directions but were arrested after a thorough investigation.