University of California, researchers reach contract deal

The University of California has reached a tentative contract agreement with the union representing about 4,000 academic researchers, giving them higher wages, benefits and greater protections against sexual harassment in the workplace.

UC's executive director of labor relations, Peter Chester, said in a statement Monday the tentative three-year deal "recognizes the significant contributions academic researchers make" to the 10-campus system.

The union's vice president, Neal Sweeney, says academic researchers made progress on issues facing researchers including wages and the contract gives them the same health and retirement benefits offered to other UC employees of similar salaries.

Academic researchers, who are represented by the United Auto Workers 5010, include scientists and specialists who conduct research ranging from new cures for cancer to clean energy.

Members will vote on the agreement Friday.