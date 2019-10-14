Woman rescued from fire with help from contractors’ ladder

Massachusetts firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home using a ladder supplied by construction workers in the area.

Fitchburg Fire Department responded to a fire in Fitchburg on Monday where they found intense flames on the second floor of the house and a woman trapped on the third.

Fire Chief Kevin Roy says construction workers in the neighborhood had already pushed their own ladder up to the window, but the woman did not want to go out the window.

Two firefighters climbed up a department ladder and helped the woman get on the contractors' ladder.

Officials says the fire caused extensive damage to the second floor and left six people and several animals, including chickens, doves and a parrot, displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.