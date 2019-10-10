Defiant protesters in Ecuador parade captive police officers

Police detained by anti-governments protesters are presented on a stage in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Thousands of protesters staged anti-government rallies Wednesday, seeking to intensify pressure on Ecuador's president after a week of unrest sparked by fuel price hikes. AP Photo

Anti-government protesters paraded captive police officers on a stage Thursday, defying Ecuadorian authorities as they seek dialogue with opponents, particularly indigenous groups, after more than a week of deadly unrest.

The brazen act occurred in the capital of Quito at a cultural center where indigenous protesters are based as they press demands, including an end to fuel price hikes.

The government's removal of fuel subsidies last week plunged Ecuador into upheaval, triggering protests, looting, vandalism, clashes with security forces, the blocking of highways and the suspension of parts of its vital oil industry.

An indigenous leader and four other people have died in the violence, according to the public defender's office. The president's office said two people died.

At the cultural center, one captive officer was forced to drape a national flag around his shoulders and don a hat of a style worn by some indigenous people. The lone female officer in the group was seen wiping away tears.

All were forced to remove their boots in front of hundreds of demonstrators, some holding white roses in tribute to people who have been killed in the unrest. The police officers appeared to be unharmed, and were checked by medics.

More than 20 journalists were also inside the cultural center, barred from leaving by protesters.

"With the blood of our brothers, we won't negotiate," indigenous leader Jaime Vargas declared in a speech to the crowd. He accused the government, which has floated agricultural aid and other incentives for indigenous groups as a way to resolve the crisis, of deceiving and neglecting Ecuador's poor.

"There's a lot of uncertainty about what might happen" in Ecuador, said Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue, a U.S.-based research group. He compared the tenure of President Lenín Moreno, who is cutting subsidies in attempt to reduce Ecuador's big debt, to the policies of his leftist predecessor and former ally, Rafael Correa.

"The big lesson is that it's very difficult to go from populism to a more orthodox economic policy," Shifter said. He speculated that Lenin was not fully prepared for the ferocity of the reaction to the fuel price increases.

Ecuador's cuts in fuel subsidies were among measures announced as part of a $4.2 billion funding plan with the International Monetary Fund, which said the package will strengthen the economy and generate jobs.

Indigenous groups condemn the deal with the IMF, saying austerity measures will deepen economic inequality.

Indigenous protesters are playing a key role in the opposition to the government, as they have done in the past due to their traditional grievances as a minority.

The announcement by the public defender's office that one of those killed was an indigenous leader seemed certain to inflame tensions. The leader was identified by the office, which monitors human rights, as Inocencio Tucumbi of Ecuador's Cotopaxi region.

Some 266 people have been injured and 864 were detained, though 80 percent of those were released for lack of evidence, the public defender's office said.

Moreno's office said the number of deaths was lower. It said two people had died in accidents linked to the violence across the country.

One person was hit and killed by a car, and another person suffered fatal injuries after a fall during protests in Quito, said José Briones, secretary general of the president's office.

There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy in the reports on the death toll.

In scenes that have become a daily routine, protesters set fires and threw stones at police who fired tear gas in Quito's historical center on Thursday.

The government headquarters is in the area, but Moreno moved its operations to the port city of Guayaquil because of security concerns.