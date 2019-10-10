Survey: China’s rich got richer in 2019 despite tariff war

An annual survey of China's wealthiest businesspeople found they got richer this year despite a tariff war with Washington and slowing economic growth.

The Hurun Report said Thursday the average net worth of China's richest 1,800 people rose 10% over 2018 to $1.4 billion.

Jack Ma, who retired last month as chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba, was No. 1 with a net worth of $39 billion. Ma Huateng of Tencent, a games and social media company, was second with $37 billion.

The results reflected the growing importance of China's consumer market at a time when U.S. tariff hikes have battered export-oriented manufacturing.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The number of businesspeople on the list from the tech, pharma and food industries rose while manufacturing declined.