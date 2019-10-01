Lebanon’s central bank secures dollars to cover some imports

Anti-government protesters make victory signs next to tires that were set on fire to block a road during a demonstration, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Hundreds of Lebanese are protesting an economic crisis that has worsened over the past two weeks, with a drop in the local currency for the first time in more than two decades. AP Photo

Lebanon's central bank issued guarantees Tuesday to secure U.S. dollars for local banks at the fixed official rate that would cover imports of fuel, wheat and medicine, a move aimed at easing the demand for dollars amid a worsening economic crisis.

Many Lebanese have been rushing to exchange shops in recent days to convert their local currency into dollars, a rush compounded by worries that Lebanon's dollar-reliant currency is losing value for the first time in more than two decades.

Hundreds of Lebanese civil society activists and others protested on Sunday over the economic crisis, blaming their leaders for decades of mismanagement and corruption that led to the crisis.

The central bank said the imports of gasoline, wheat and medicine it would secure hard currency for are "only for local consumption." The move will cover only imports into Lebanon amid reports that gasoline and wheat are being smuggled to neighboring war-torn Syria, which is under U.S. and European sanctions.

"The crisis will be contained for now," tweeted Jad Chaaban, a professor of economics at the American University of Beirut, predicting that pressure on the exchange rate will substantially ease, even in the black market.

Last week, $1 could be purchased for 1,650 Lebanese pounds at exchange shops, after the currency had been stable at 1,500 to the dollar since 1997. Although the official price is still pegged at 1,500 pounds to the dollar, people find it difficult to get hard currency at this rate from local banks.

An exchange shop owner in Beirut said Tuesday that security agents dropped by his office in the morning and ordered him to abide by the official price.

"The price now is 1,560 pounds but no one is selling or buying at exchange shops," he said, asking that his name not be made public for fear of reprisals.