Trump hotel keeps liquor license despite character complaint

The Washington Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has dismissed a request to review whether the local Trump International Hotel should lose its liquor license over its owner's character.

The agency ruled Wednesday that the complaint by three ministers, two retired judges and two rabbis lacked standing because most of them didn't live in or own property in the District. The Washington Post reports this is the second time the complainants pushed for the revocation of the hotel's liquor license over a District law that says license applicants must be of "good character."

The initial complaint filed last summer says President Donald Trump violates that law, citing assault allegations and patterns of deception. It was killed because the license had already been granted. The second complaint was prompted by the license's renewal.