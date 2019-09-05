Business
GOP Louisiana governor candidates try to show differences
The two main Republican challengers to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards are starting to draw distinctions between their campaigns and policy platforms.
U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham said if elected, he'd immediately call a special session to rewrite Louisiana's tax laws and address infrastructure needs.
Businessman Eddie Rispone said his priority would be an overhaul of the state constitution, including provisions on taxes, spending, state employee protections and education.
The proposals at a Thursday night forum, held by a Republican women's organization, were in broad strokes, without specifics of individual changes sought.
Both GOP candidates are trying to position themselves as the most viable contender in the Oct. 12 election to defeat the Democratic governor. But they have struggled to spell out sharp areas of policy difference.
