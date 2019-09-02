The Latest: Former UK leader Blair says put country first

Former British prime minister Tony Blair gives a speech on Brexit at the Institute for Government in central London, Monday Sept. 2, 2019. Aaron Chown

The Latest on Britain's plan to leave the European Union (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has warned that politicians face a critical juncture in history as they prepare to consider legislation meant to prevent the country from leaving the European Union without a deal.

Speaking at the Institute for Government on Monday, Blair appealed to lawmakers to recognize that in modern British history, "there's never been a more important moment for politicians to put country before tribe and national interest before self-interest."

Blair's comments come as the House of Commons prepares to return from summer recess Tuesday and lawmakers are expected to try to pass a bill to block a no-deal Brexit, either by requesting an extension from the EU or some other means.

Time is short before the Oct. 31 withdrawal deadline.

___

10 a.m.

British Prime Minster Boris Johnson is getting tough with members of his Conservative Party who oppose his Brexit plans.

The so-called "rebels" are being warned that they will be suspended from the party if they take part in efforts led by opposition parties in Parliament meant to block a departure from the European Union without a deal.

Lawmakers are returning from their summer recess this week for a brief session that promises to be a dramatic week in British politics.

They are pledging to challenge Johnson's policy that the U.K. will leave the EU on Oct. 31, even if there is no deal. Without such a deal, Britain faces a chaotic Brexit that economists warn would disrupt trade by imposing tariffs and customs checks between Britain and the bloc.