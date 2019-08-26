California Senate OKs bill targeting hospital giant Kaiser

Hospital giant Kaiser Permanente would have to disclose more financial information about its hospitals under a bill that has cleared the California Legislature.

The state Senate approved a bill on Monday that would require Kaiser Permanente to disclose revenue and profits for each hospital individually. Right now, Democratic Sen. Richard Pan says the company it lumps the numbers together into two categories for its hospitals in Northern California and Southern California.

The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for his consideration.

Pan said the bill would force Kaiser Permanente to follow the same financial disclosure requirements as other hospitals.

Kaiser spokeswoman Hilary Costa said the hospital is not exempt from disclosure rules and is disappointed Pan chose "conflict over compromise."