Nashville minor league ballpark to become First Horizon Park

Nashville's minor league baseball team is changing the name of its ballpark to First Horizon Park.

The Nashville Sounds and First Horizon National Corporation announced the change for the stadium currently named First Tennessee Park.

A news release says the new name reflects the unification of the company's banking, wealth management and fixed income businesses, including First Tennessee Bank, under the First Horizon brand. The company announced the change in June.

Signs are expected to be switched out in January, with a goal to have the new ones in place before the 2020 season begins.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The ballpark opened in 2015. The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate club of the Texas Rangers.