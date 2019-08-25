The Latest: Trump says US now getting along well with China

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes President Donald Trump at the Biarritz lighthouse, southwestern France, ahead of a working dinner Saturday, Aug.24, 2019. Shadowed by the threat of global recession, a U.S. trade war with China and the possibility of one against Europe, the posturing by leaders of the G-7 rich democracies began well before they stood together for a summit photo. AP Photo

The Latest on President Donald Trump at the Group of Seven summit. (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he has "second thoughts about everything" when asked if he regrets escalating a trade war with China.

Trump tells reporters at the Group of Seven summit that "we're getting along well right now with China" despite dueling barrages of tariffs issued Friday and a new threat to try to force U.S. businesses to leave China.

Trump appeared to be trying to de-escalate tensions with China over concerns that a global economic slowdown could be spreading to the U.S.

Trump was meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has said one of his messages to Trump was to de-escalate the trade war. During their breakfast meeting he advocated for free trade, saying the U.K. has benefited from it for over 200 years.

8:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it's "possible" he will invite Russia to rejoin the annual meeting of the world's advanced economies when he hosts the summit next year.

Speaking at the Group of Seven summit in France during a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Trump says he's considering inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia was a member of what was then the Group of Eight, but was expelled by the majority of the other countries in 2014 over its invasion of Ukraine.

European nations have insisted that Russia first comply with the Minsk Accords before it is allowed to rejoin. Trump has not said under what criteria he'd re-invite Putin.

8:00 a.m.

President Donald Trump is disputing reports that he faces a tense reception from world leaders at the Group of Seven summit in France.

In a Sunday morning tweet Trump says "the Leaders are getting along very well."

Trump is trying to use the summit to convince global leaders to do more to address a global economic slowdown, as fears rise it could soon affect the U.S. ahead of his re-election.

But his counterparts, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom he is set to meet Sunday, are trying to convince him to back off his trade war with China and other countries, which they see as contributing to the economic weakening.

Trump tweets that "our Country, economically, is doing great — the talk of the world!"