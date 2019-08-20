Denver expected to seek short-term private prison contracts

Denver city officials plan to pursue short-term contracts with two private prison corporations while looking for alternatives to corrections services that unexpectedly ended.

The Denver Post reports the city will ask the Denver City Council to approve a six-month contract with GEO Group and a yearlong contract with CoreCivic.

The newspaper reports new deals are being sought after the $10 million contracts with the companies for community corrections services were ended by the council in an Aug. 5 vote.

The new contracts would provide more certainty for more than 500 people living at the companies' six halfway houses.

Residents face the possibility of returning to jail or prison if the companies close the facilities as a result of the vote to end the contracts.