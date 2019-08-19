Clarification: Exchange- Fertility Treatment-Contest story

In this Aug. 2, 2019, photo, Ramsi Stoker, center, is pictured with her children, from left to right, Banks, 2, Beklan, 6, Riarson, 7mos, and Revali, 4, at their home, in Holladay, Utah. In 2012, Ramsi and her husband Brian Stoker won a free round of IVF with the Utah Fertility Center through a Footsteps for Fertility Foundation 5K run. By Thanksgiving of that year, the Stokers found out they were pregnant. Now Ramsi, 39, and Brian, 40, have four children, ranging in age from 6 years to 7 months. Their two oldest were born with the assistance of IVF, while their youngest two were conceived naturally, Ramsi Stoker said. Leah Hogsten

In a story Aug. 16, The Associated Press reported that a radio station told listeners in July they could enter a contest to win IVP treatments with the Reproductive Care Center, with winners announced in September. The story did not specify that the deadline to enter the contest has passed.