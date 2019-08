Markets Right Now: Stock open higher on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher at the end of a turbulent week.

Cisco Systems jumped 2% Friday, a day after taking a nosedive on a weak forecast.

General Electric rebounded 6.7% after reporting late Thursday that its CEO had bought 250,000 shares of GE stock. GE had taken a plunge on new concerns about its accounting practices.

Stocks turned volatile this week because of new worries that the global economy is cooling off.

Investors were relieved that to see long-term bond yields edging higher. The yield on 10-year Treasury rose to 1.55% from 1.52% late Thursday.

The S&P 500 rose 24 points, or 0.9%, to 2,872.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179, or 0.7%, to 25,758. The Nasdaq rose 82 points, or 1.1%, to 7,850.