AP source: Wagner agrees to contract extension with Seahawks

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension with All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, locking up the anchor of their defense for the foreseeable future.

Wagner and the Seahawks completed the lengthy contract negotiation Friday night, the person told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the extension. The deal ends months of conversation on how much the Seahawks could afford to pay Wagner after an offseason where the market for a middle linebacker was rewritten by others.

NFL Network first reported the deal and said it's for $54 million with $40 million guaranteed.

Wagner was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2012 and instantly became a starter and the most consistent piece of its standout defense earlier this decade. Wagner is a four-time first-team All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and is regarding with Carolina's Luke Kuechly as the premier middle linebackers in the league.