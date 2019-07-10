The Latest: Wildfire bill gets OK from California committee

The Latest on California wildfire legislation (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A California Assembly committee has backed sweeping legislation meant to shore up the state's electric utilities in the face of devastating wildfires.

The 10-1 Wednesday vote came as lawmakers rush to pass the bill before going on a monthlong recess Friday.

The measure will require utilities to spend billions on safety improvements while setting up a fund that could help cover claims from wildfires caused by electric company equipment.

But several lawmakers say they have not had enough time to review the bill, which also addresses labor issues and utility regulation.

Democratic Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes says lawmakers are being asked to take a leap of faith on legislation they first saw in print a few weeks ago.

1:45 p.m.

As Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. faces bankruptcy following billions of dollars in claims from catastrophic wildfires, some cities are exploring buying pieces of the utility's assets to run parts of the power system on their own.

But legislation meant to shore up California's major utilities could make it harder for local governments to peel off pieces of PG&E for their own electric systems.

The bill would task the California Public Utilities Commission with approving a government's purchase of a power company's assets and provide enhanced worker protections.

Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener says that would undermine future efforts to create municipal electric utilities.

Labor unions say the bill protects workers in an uncertain time for California's electric companies.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants the bill passed by Friday.