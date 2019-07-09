Deal to reopen roadway at Detroit border to 2-way traffic

A roadway between the poverty-pocked east side of Detroit and the upscale suburb of Grosse Pointe Park will reopen to two-way traffic after the officials of the cities approved the move.

The Grosse Pointe Park City Council passed an agreement Monday to reopen Kercheval Avenue by Aug. 1. The Detroit City Council on Tuesday approved the deal that also would develop properties near the cities' border.

Grosse Pointe Park City Manager Dale Krajniak says the "distinction between the communities will be seamless" in the area after traffic on the street was curbed five years ago.

In 2014, Grosse Pointe Park restored drivers' access from Detroit on Kercheval Avenue, which workers blocked with traffic barriers and farmers market sheds. Some residents of Detroit, which is majority black, said the barricades and sheds were erected as a hostile act by the mostly white community.