West Virginia fireworks sales continue to disappoint

Fireworks sales in West Virginia continue to bring in less revenue than predicted.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the fireworks safety fee brought in just under $644,000 in 2018. When the 6 percent sales tax is added, total tax revenue from fireworks sales comes to just under $966,000. That's about one-third of the $2.8 million in annual revenue the Tax Department projected when the Legislature legalized fireworks sales in 2016.

The 2019 Fireworks Safety Fee Report says the 12 percent fireworks safety fee could be contributing to low sales. It notes that neighboring states of Ohio and Kentucky collect only sales taxes on fireworks purchases.

The report also notes that fireworks retailers in nearby states have permanent, year round locations.