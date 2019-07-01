Philadelphia hospital owners file for bankruptcy protection

The parent company of a Philadelphia hospital that began curtailing services over the weekend has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The Chapter 11 filing made late Sunday by Hahnemann University Hospital also includes St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. Allen Wilen, chief restructuring officer for Philadelphia Academic Health System LLC, says the move will facilitate a restructuring or sale of St. Christopher's, allowing it to remain in full operation.

The real estate used the by the two hospitals wasn't included in the filing.

Hahnemann has given notice that it will be diverting trauma victims to other facilities despite a state warning against taking steps toward closure. It has notified the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation that it was "de-designating" as a Level 1 and 2 trauma facility.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 495-bed hospital announced Wednesday it would close in September due to unsustainable financial losses.