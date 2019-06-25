Arizona AG reaches consent judgment with wedding video firm

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has obtained a consent judgment against a company that allegedly failed to provide wedding videos for people who paid for them.

State prosecutors say that under the terms of the settlement, the owners of WedReel will have one year to provide wedding videos to all consumers who paid and haven't received a video or a refund.

If WedReel fails to fulfill orders within that timeframe or if consumers are not satisfied with the videos, the company is required to pay full restitution.

WedReel also must pay $20,000 in civil penalties and state attorney's fees.

The company operated from November 2016 to October 2017.

Authorities say the company failed to provide wedding videos to at least 427 pre-paid customers.

The unfilled orders totaled at least $170,000.