PSC: Electric car chargers in Kentucky don’t need regulation

The Kentucky Public Service Commission has ruled that electric car charging stations are not utilities and don not need to be subject to regulation.

The ruling is intended to remove any ambiguity over the legal status of charging stations. The commission says it should also pave the way for more stations to be installed in Kentucky. The commission says Kentucky has lagged behind neighboring states in the availability of public charging stations. The state has 94.

The ruling hinged on whether charging stations are providing electric service to the public, which would make them fall under the commission's jurisdiction. Commissioners determined that the stations are consumers and end users of electricity.

The Public Service Commission regulates more than 1,100 gas, water, sewer, electric and telecommunication utilities operating in the state.