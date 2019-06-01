Legislature’s work continues past May 31 deadline

The Illinois Legislature blew a Friday deadline for ending its spring session and the House returns Saturday.

The House and Senate approved a budget Friday night for the year that begins July 1. The $39.9 billion plan goes to first-year Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The Senate completed its fiscal work. It approved revenue streams for the operating budget and OK'd a $45 billion, six-year construction program Pritzker wants.

The Senate then adjourned until fall but the House must act on that Senate work Saturday.

Officials had been hoping to legalize sports betting and expand casino gambling. A House OK on that Saturday would likely bring the Senate back sooner.

But after May 31, every issue that comes to a vote requires a three-fifths majority in each chamber.