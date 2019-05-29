Senate approves Alabama equal pay legislation

Alabama could soon end its status as one of two U.S. states without an equal pay for equal work law.

The Alabama Senate on Wednesday voted 29-0 to approve such a measure, sponsored by Rep. Adline Clarke of Mobile. The bill now returns to the Alabama House of Representatives where lawmakers will decide whether to accept a Senate change to the bill.

The bill would prohibit businesses from paying workers less than employees of another race or sex for the same work unless there are reasons such as seniority, a merit system or productivity to account for the difference.

"This says to Alabama workers that we care about them and we want them to have the protection that they need to resolve pay discrimination cases if and when they exist," Clarke said.

Clarke said she hoped to get final passage on Thursday, which could be the final day of the session.

Alabama and Mississippi are the two states without pay equity laws.

While there is a federal law prohibiting pay discrimination, the Mobile lawmaker said states play a vital role in enforcement.

A state law would give a worker the ability to file a civil lawsuit in state court if they believed they had been the victim of pay discrimination. A person would have two years from the time of discrimination to file a civil lawsuit in state court, according to the bill.

Clarke has worked on the legislation since 2016.

Democrats had threatened to slow down the pace of debate on Wednesday if the bill did not get a Senate floor vote.

Sen. David Burkette, a Democrat from Montgomery, told senators he was prepared to "be here all night" to get a vote on the legislation.

In an amendment, senators named the bill the Clarke-Figures Equal Pay Act after Clarke and Sen. Vivian Davis Figures of Mobile, who has also pushed for a pay equity law.