Hawaii condo owners file lawsuit against building contractor

Members of a Hawaii condominium association have filed a lawsuit saying the building is unsafe and uninhabitable.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that the lawsuit filed by owners of units in the 3-year-old Waiea tower in the Kakaako neighborhood of Honolulu says the property is devalued due to more than 100 construction defects.

The lawsuit names Waiea's general contractor, Nordic PCL Construction, as well as targeting subcontractors, designers and suppliers who have not yet been named.

The lawsuit renews allegations made in a 2017 federal lawsuit filed against Nordic by Waiea's developer, Howard Hughes Corp., which said Nordic owed the developer more than $75 million in damages for alleged defects, cost overruns and late delivery. The suit was dismissed in August.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A Nordic manager would not comment, citing company policy.