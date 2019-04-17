Best place to eat on Hilton Head? Tourists and locals weigh in We asked tourists and locals which restaurant on Hilton Head Island was their favorite to eat at, and here's what they had to say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We asked tourists and locals which restaurant on Hilton Head Island was their favorite to eat at, and here's what they had to say.

If you’re heading to Hilton Head’s Skull Creek to watch the sunset, you’ll soon have a new place to go.

Southeast Entertainment Group (SERG) has applied to the Town of Hilton Head Island design review board to add a “sunset pavilion” beer garden and special event space, which will be just north of the Skull Creek Boathouse restaurant and deck.

The 2,087-square-foot pavilion — which the project narrative calls the “final component of the development plan for the boathouse property” — will include a skylight, fireplace and small catering kitchen.

“We’ve had many times where we were subject to the weather and had to cancel previously-scheduled events,” SERG president Steve Carb said. “It will make a big difference to us having the proper facility.”

Town of Hilton Head Island design review board application materials.

The pavilion will replace the temporary tents often used for events catered by the Skull Creek restaurants, and it will also be used as a beer garden for customers waiting to be seated, according to managing partner of SERG Alan Wolf.

The existing front entrance of Skull Creek Boathouse restaurant. Town of Hilton Head Island design review board application materials.

Wolf said construction will start next week, and the restaurant hopes to be able to open the pavilion by June.

SERG also owns Skull Creek Dockside, which is directly south of Boathouse.

The hospitality group announced its acquisition of three new restaurants last week, bringing the total number of SERG restaurants up to 15, Wolf said.

Asked Tuesday whether SERG has any other big deals or announcements in the works, Wolf said there are none.