Low-cost airline offering nonstop flights from Savannah airport to 2 more cities

Low-cost Allegiant announced early Tuesday that it plans to add nonstop flights from Savannah to two more cities starting June 6.
The seasonal flights will connect Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to Albany, New York, and Providence, Rhode Island.
Introductory fares will be as low as $49 each way, according to a news release from Allegiant.
“We’re excited to announce this latest expansion in Savannah,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of planning and revenue, said in the news release. “We’re sure folks in Albany and Providence will enjoy the historic charm of Savannah, the sunny shores of Hilton Head and our convenient, nonstop service.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
The twice-weekly flights are expected to bring nearly 7,000 passengers to the Savannah and Beaufort County area annually, the news release said.
Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
In January, Allegiant announced it would add seasonal nonstop routes from Savannah to four other cities. The routes added then are Grand Rapids, Michigan, beginning June 7; Niagara Falls, New York, beginning June 7; Allentown, Pennsylvania, beginning June 8; and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, beginning June 8.
Also last month, Delta Air Lines announced it would offer nonstop flights from the Hilton Head Airport on the island to Atlanta starting May 23 and New York’s LaGuardia Airport starting June 8.
Comments