Big Dig: Superspeedway tunnel draws closer to checkered flag

Workers say they've made significant progress in digging a giant tunnel beneath the Talladega Superspeedway.
The two-lane tunnel is being built under the track on the backstretch near Turn 3, Al.com reported.
The tunnel will be 208 feet (63 meters) long; and 28 feet (8.5 meters) wide. That's big enough for two recreational vehicles to use the tunnel at the same time.
Track president Grant Lynch says the tunnel will also give fans another way to get into what he calls "the world's greatest infield."
The tunnel is expected to be finished in time for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race in April, track officials said. The racetrack will host two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events this year, on April 28 and Oct. 13.
A new RV lot near the start-finish line is also expected to be completed in time for April's race.
The project is part of a $50 million renovation project at the track as part of its 50th anniversary, the news site reported.
Other planned improvements include construction of new garages and fan amenities near pit road. Those projects will begin on the Monday after the April race and be finished in time for the track's fall Cup race in October, officials said.
"We'll basically have a completely rebuilt facility," Lynch said.
