Low-cost airline adds direct flights between Savannah airport and 4 cities

Allegiant airlines is adding four seasonal nonstop routes to its service at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.
The routes added are:
- Grand Rapids, Michigan, beginning June 7
- Niagara Falls, New York, beginning June 7
- Allentown, Pennsylvania, beginning June 8
- Portsmouth, New Hampshire, beginning June 8
The routes will operate twice a week, according to a news release early Tuesday from Allegiant.
The airline said it expects to bring around 6,500 visitors to the area annually.
Introductory fares, purchased at Allegiant.com by Wednesday for travel by Aug. 13, will be as low as $49 each way, the news release said.
“We’re excited to announce yet another expansion in Savannah,” Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said in the news release.
Allegiant’s announcement comes less than a week after Delta Air Lines announced it would offer flights directly from the Hilton Head Airport on the island to Atlanta starting May 23 and New York’s LaGuardia Airport starting June 8.
