Eli Lilly to spend about $8B on Loxo Oncology

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Eli Lilly is buying Loxo Oncology for about $8 billion as it continues to broaden its cancer treatment efforts. Loxo Oncology Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of highly selective medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo