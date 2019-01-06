Crews work to restore power after Pacific Northwest storm

Caution tape marks a nearly downed tree next to Old Pacific Highway near Nisqually, Wash., Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, as Puget Sound Energy reported more than 200,000 customers were without power throughout its service area about 6 a.m. According to PSE's outage map, areas in South Sound most affected by the storm include east Pierce County, northeast Thurston County and south Thurston County. The Olympian via AP Steve Bloom