Michigan’s minimum wage rising 20 cents to $9.45 an hour

Michigan's minimum wage is rising by 20 cents an hour.
The increase takes effect in late March and makes the minimum $9.45, up from $9.25. The boost comes amid political wrangling that's expected to continue into court.
The $9.25 minimum wage had been set to rise by an inflationary amount this April. But a ballot drive gathered signatures for an initiative to set it at $10 this year and ultimately $12 in 2022.
Republican lawmakers adopted the citizens' initiative only to recently scale it back with outgoing Gov. Rick Snyder. To address business' concerns, they landed at $9.45 and delayed the $12 minimum by years.
The ballot committee says it's evaluating legal options and "will keep fighting until the rule of law is respected and the democratic process is upheld."
