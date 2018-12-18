The Latest: Judge orders Flynn to stay within 50 miles of DC

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks following a ceremony signing the "America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018" into law in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. The greatest threat to President Donald Trump's re-election bid may not be the slew of investigations closing in on his Oval Office but a possible economic slowdown. And the president knows it. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell again Monday, Dec. 17, the latest dip in the roller coaster markets amid the strain of Trump's trade war, rising interest rates and worries about a slowing global economy. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo