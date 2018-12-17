The Latest: May calls Brexit deal vote for week of Jan 14

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 file photo, a man in a passing taxi shouts his disagreement at anti-Brexit, pro-EU supporters protesting backdropped by the Houses of Parliament in London. The divisions opened up by the 2016 referendum have not healed, but hardened, splitting Britain into two camps: leavers and remainers. Almost the only thing the two groups share is pessimism about the way Brexit is going. Matt Dunham AP Photo