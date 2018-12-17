Kremlin welcomes oligarch invitations to Davos forum

FILE - In this July 2, 2015 file photo, Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends Independence Day celebrations at Spaso House, the residence of the American Ambassador, in Moscow, Russia. A day after the World Economic Forum said it will include a Russian delegation at the forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday Dec. 17, 2018, welcomed the announcement that billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg, and the head of the state-controlled bank VTB Andrei Kostin, will be able to attend the annual gathering in the Swiss ski resort of Davos in January. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo