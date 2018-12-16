Business

Kushner-linked firm targets richer areas in program for poor

By JEFF HORWITZ and STEPHEN BRAUN Associated Press

December 16, 2018 08:48 AM

An apartment building owned by Kushner Companies overlooks Fifth Avenue and New York's Central Park, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. A real estate investment firm founded by Jared Kushner is betting big on the Trump administration's Opportunity Zone tax breaks, but it's not interested in steering its investors to the most-downtrodden areas that the program seeks to revitalize.
WASHINGTON

A real estate investment firm founded by President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner is betting big on the administration's Opportunity Zone tax breaks.

But New York-based Cadre isn't that interested in steering its investors to the poorest, most-downtrodden areas that the program seeks to revitalize.

Cadre tells investors in marketing materials that it doesn't plan to look for development deals in most of the Opportunity Zones because of their "unfavorable growth prospects."

Cadre says it'll target a "small subset" of zones where both populations and incomes are on the rise.

Kushner holds at least a $25 million, nonmanagement stake in Cadre.

It's a high-profile example of how early investor interest in the program appears focused on wealthier zones that already have attracted plenty of investment.

