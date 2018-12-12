California water board eyes decision on plan to aid salmon

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, California farmers rally at the Capitol to protest a proposal by state water officials to increase water flows for the lower San Joaquin River to protect fish, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. A state water board is scheduled to vote Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, on a contentious proposal to boost flows through a Central California river and its tributaries, increasing habitat for salmon but delivering less water for cities and farmers. State officials say water users along the Tuolumne River have agreed to voluntary concessions that would improve salmon habitat instead of the mandated increase in water flows. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo