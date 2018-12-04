Federal grants aimed at improving bus services in Kentucky

Transportation officials in Kentucky say bus services will be improved across the state thanks to $7 million in federal grants.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas says the grant money was awarded by the Federal Transit Administration for rural Kentucky transit agencies. He says the funds will be used to modernize bus fleets and facilities and enhance passenger safety for 17 organizations that serve more than half of Kentucky's counties.
Officials say Kentucky's grants will be used to purchase transit vehicles, onboard cameras, maintenance equipment and computer software and will assistant in facility upkeep and security.
Comments