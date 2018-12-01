White House adviser: Trump-Xi trade talks went ‘very well’

China’s President Xi Jinping, left, enters for the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Heads of state from the world’s leading economies were invited to the Group of 20 summit to discuss issues like development, infrastructure and investment, but those themes seem like afterthoughts, overshadowed by contentious matters from the U.S.-China trade dispute to the conflict over Ukraine. Ricardo Mazalan AP Photo