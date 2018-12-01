Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

FILE - In this June 5, 1989 file photo, U.S. President George H.W. Bush holds a news conference at the White House in Washington where he condemned the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. Marcy Nighswander, File AP Photo