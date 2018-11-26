United Technologies is breaking into 3 independent companies

FILE - This Dec. 6, 2016, file photo shows the United Technologies Electronic Controls factory in Huntington, Ind. United Technologies is planning to break itself into three independent companies now that it has sealed its $23 billion acquisition of aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins. The company has scheduled a call with investors for Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, that it says is to announce its intention to separate into three companies. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo