Business

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

The Associated Press

November 26, 2018 05:29 PM

NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Mon.       Fri.

F

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .8707     0.8775

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.31       1.31

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   15.45    15.45

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  1.9975     1.9975

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.1183     1.1215

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3735     1.3776

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2137       2201

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5500       5500

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   49.20      49.81

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  156.50     155.44

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   64.12      64.83

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.57        3.62¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.09¼       8.33 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 309.60       309.60

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.09¼       5.08¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.87         6.87 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.94½       2.94½

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .26¾         .26¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .27¼         .27¼

 Aluminum per lb LME 0.8806      0.8806

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7292        7292

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.8330      2.8330

 Gold Handy & Harman 1223.65    1223.65

 Silver Handy & Harman  14.251     14.300

 Lead per metric ton LME 1936.00    1974.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  24,000     24,000

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  841.00     838.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  847.80     845.00

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1931     1.2056

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   73.22       72.51

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   78.95      78.95

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    4.240     4.510

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

  Comments  