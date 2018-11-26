BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon. Fri.
F
Broilers national comp wtd av .8707 0.8775
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.31 1.31
Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.45 15.45
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 1.9975 1.9975
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.1183 1.1215
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3735 1.3776
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2137 2201
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5500 5500
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 49.20 49.81
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 156.50 155.44
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 64.12 64.83
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.57 3.62¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.09¼ 8.33
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 309.60 309.60
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.09¼ 5.08¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.87 6.87
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.94½ 2.94½
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .26¾ .26¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .27¼ .27¼
Aluminum per lb LME 0.8806 0.8806
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7292 7292
Copper Cathode full plate 2.8330 2.8330
Gold Handy & Harman 1223.65 1223.65
Silver Handy & Harman 14.251 14.300
Lead per metric ton LME 1936.00 1974.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 24,000 24,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 841.00 838.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 847.80 845.00
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1931 1.2056
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.22 72.51
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 78.95 78.95
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 4.240 4.510
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
