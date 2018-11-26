Qatar’s evolution a work in progress as 2022 World Cup nears

In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 picture a worker walks inside the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Eight stadiums scattered in a 30-mile radius that will host 32 teams from across the planet are in various stages of development, most of them trying to walk the treacherous line of paying homage to the region’s history while simultaneously avoiding becoming an expensive and unused relic once the party ends and everyone else goes home. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo