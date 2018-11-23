Business

Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

The Associated Press

November 23, 2018 02:52 PM

NEW YORK

Changes announced in corporate dividends Nov. 19-Nov. 23.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Acadia Realty Trust .28 from .27

American Equity .28 from .26

Anakarko Petroleum .30 from .25

Becton Dickinson .77 from .75

Brown-Forman Cl A B .166 from .158

Cathay General Bancorp .31 from .24

ESSA Bancorp .10 from .09

First Midwest Bancorp .12 from .11

Griffin Industrial Realty .45 from .40

Hingham Institution Sav .37 from .36

Hormel Foods .21 from .1875

Kearny Financial .05 from .04

LCNB .17 from .16

MDU Resources Group .2025 from .1975

Matthews Intl Cl A .20 from .19

Motorola Solutions .57 from .52

MutualFirst Financial .20 from .18

National Bankshares .63 from .58

Natl Storage Affiliates .30 from .29

Nike Cl B .22 from .20

South Jersey Indus .2875 from .28

Spire .5925 from .5625

Synalloy .25 from .13

Sysco Corp .39 from .36

Valvoline .106 from .07549

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Fulton Financial .04

HomeTrust Bancshares .06

MSB Financial .46

Southside Bancshares .02

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $300 MILLION

LifePoint Health - RegionalCare Hospital Partners Holdings (5.6B)

Zoe's Kitchen - Cava Group Inc (300M)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

GasLog Partners LP 8.5pc pfd C

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Boston Private Financial Holdings warrants

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

MCBC Holdings Inc to MasterCraft Boat Holdings

New York & Company to RTW Retailwinds Inc

Pharmaceuticals Corp to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (and warrants)

