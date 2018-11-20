Snag these hotel loyalty perks, even if you’re disloyal

FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo guests stand at the front desk at the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood in Seattle. Automatic elite status in hotel loyalty programs is an increasingly common feature on credit cards associated with these programs. Now, some cards, such as the Starwood Preferred Guest Luxury Card and Hilton Honors American Express Aspire card, which both carry annual fees of $450, even give cardholders access to the upper echelons of elite status. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo