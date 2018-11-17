Iraq’s president visits Iran weeks after US renews sanctions

In this photo released by official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, Iraqi President Barham Salih, right, and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani shake hands during an official welcome ceremony for Salih at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Salih is visiting Iran less than two weeks after the United States restored oil sanctions that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP) AP