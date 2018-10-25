This Bluffton neighborhood is 7 miles away from a day care. Here’s how that’s changing

Bluffton’s New Riverside area, among the town’s fastest growing, could soon have its first day care.
The town’s Planning Commission approved on Wednesday a preliminary plan for Rainbow Childcare, a day care facility off S.C. 170 on Lawton Boulevard near the entrance to Lawton Station.
In a Thursday phone call, Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said the area is a prime location for a day care.
“With our average group at about 34 or 35 years old, there’s absolutely a need because that means a lot of young parents and families,” she said. “The day care (usually) follows the houses and it’s going into a place where there’s that need.”
The only day care listed on Google Maps in the vicinity is Babysitters & Nannies, LLC. Bluffton’s 11 other nanny and child care agencies all sit within striking distance of U.S. 278 and, with all at least seven miles away, don’t serve Lawton Station or New Riverside.
Alexia Taylor, the applicant on the Rainbow project with Interplan, LLC, did not return a phone call and and email request for comment.
Sulka said Bluffton’s continued growth in the direction of New Riverside makes sense, given the number of houses being built in the area.
“Look at the (S.C. 170 and 46) traffic circle,” she said. “Before, it was all greenery. Developers wouldn’t touch that with a 10-foot pole. Now, with homes there, you’re starting to see it spur some commercial building.”
New Riverside is seeing growth at a rapid pace just down the road, too.
Bluffton approved May River Crossing shopping center there in September. It will be built near the traffic circle that serves as the intersection of S.C. 170 and S.C. 46.
