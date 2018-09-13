Metals processing company to double investment in Kentucky

Kentucky officials say a metals processing company plans to double its originally planned investment in Warren County.
Gov. Matt Bevin says Precision Strip Inc. now plans to boost its investment to nearly $32 million and create 31 full-time jobs.
Bevin's office says the company's facility in a Bowling Green industrial park will double with an addition to its facility. The plant opened in 2017 and currently employs 14 people. When originally announced, the project included a $15.5 million investment and 15 new jobs.
Precision Strip processes, stores and delivers steel and aluminum for several markets, including the automotive, appliance, industrial products and beverage can industries. The company has 13 locations in six states.
