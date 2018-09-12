Wisconsin GOP Senate hopes rely on underdog Leah Vukmir

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir stands in the Senate chambers at the state Capitol in Madison. Vukmir wasn’t given much of a chance in last month’s primary before she beat a better-funded opponent. Now Vukmir faces another opponent with deeper pockets - Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin - in one of the most expensive Senate races in the country. The Capital Times via AP, File Michelle Stocker