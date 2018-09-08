US commerce secretary welcomed in recession-weary Greece

Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, right, and Simos Anastasopoulos, President of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, center, listen to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, during a visit at Thessaloniki International Trade Fair, at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Thousands of police officers will be on duty in the northern city Saturday, as anti-austerity protests are planned throughout the city, at the same time when Tsipras plans to outline his economic platform for a country emerging from a decade of international bailout measures. Giannis Papanikos AP Photo